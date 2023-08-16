Rossiya Airlines to start flights to Havana from December 24

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines will begin flights to Havana from December 24, Aeroflot said in a statement.

This will be the second city in Cuba where the air carrier operates flights.

Aeroflot is now selling tickets to Havana. Regular flights to the capital of Cuba will be operated by Rossiya Airlines (part of the Aeroflot Group) twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting from December 24, 2023, according to the statement.

Earlier this summer, Rossiya launched flights to the Cuban resort city of Varadero.