Kazakh oil supplies to Germany in line with contracts — Energy Minister

ASTANA, August 8. /TASS/. Shipments of Kazakh oil to Germany and the EU over the Druzhba oil pipeline follow earlier concluded international agreements, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev told reporters.

"As regards shipments from Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union, these supplies are being implemented in accordance with earlier concluded agreements on Kazakh oil transit," the minister said, responding to a question about shipments along the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Kazakhstan has already dispatched about 90,000 metric tons of oil and supplies can be increased, Satkaliyev noted.

"In broad terms, demands for the oil volume are rather serious there [in Germany]. It is fundamentally important for us that these supplies are underway, that our oil can be refined at these plants, and the mutual interest of all parties to the transaction is obviously traced," the minister added.