Putin recalls African saying to describe his vision for relations with Africa

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin used an African saying to describe his vision for relations with Africa, adding that Russia was ready to work jointly with African partners for long-term results.

"Many people in Africa know this proverb: if you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together. We truly are ready to work for long-term results hand in hand, jointly with our African partners, to create truly strategic cooperation and partnership," the Russian leader said during a formal reception for participants of the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place at St. Petersburg’s Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the event’s official information partner and photo-hosting agency.