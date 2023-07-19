Global turn of Russian trade already occurred — Customs Service

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade has already made a turn to countries of the South and the East, acting head of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said on Wednesday at a working meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"It can be stated indeed that the global turn of our trade eastward and southward has already taken place," Davydov said.

Five crossing points were transferred to the 24-hour operating regime to prevent bottlenecks on southern and eastern borders of Russia, he noted. The personnel strength in the Far East was increased by 950 individuals.