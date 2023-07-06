Flood at Domodedovo airport eliminated — airport

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The effects of a slight blockage in one of the sections of Domodedovo Airport's sewer system have been cleared, and it is now operational normally, the airport's press service told TASS.

"There was a minor blockage in one of the sewer system's sections. Specialists have already removed the effects and are working on repairs. Domodedovo Airport is fully operational," the press agency stated.

Head of the T2 construction project Alexander Boyko told reporters earlier that all international flights at Domodedovo Airport will be gradually relocated to the new T2 passenger terminal, once it opens.