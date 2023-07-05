Russian Railways negotiating for reconstruction of part of Cuban railroad network — envoy

HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Railways is negotiating for reconstruction of a section of Cuban railways, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli told TASS, adding that Sinara-Transport Machines may supply rolling stock to Cuban railways.

"Our company Sinara-Transport Machines that is involved in rolling stock for railways, regularly appears here (in Cuba - TASS). It is negotiating for supply of rolling stock for the Cuban railroad network. The talks on reconstruction of the network of Cuban railways are underway with Russian Railways," he said.

RZD International, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, and the Union of Railways of Cuba signed a contractual agreement on the project to restore and modernize railway infrastructure of the republic in 2017.