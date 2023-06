KAZAN, June 22. /TASS/. The output of Tu-214 jets is scheduled to be increased up to 20 airplanes per year since 2027, Managing Director of Tupolev Vadim Korolev said on Thursday.

"Implementation of the comprehensive action plan on development and upgrade of production facilities of the Kazan aviation plant and cooperating plants that we have proposed will ensure reaching the production pace of 20 Tu-214 airplanes per year, starting from 2027," Korolev said.