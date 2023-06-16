Aeroflot plans to launch flights to Bali, Hong Kong — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to launch flights to Bali in the autumn, as well as to launch flights to Hong Kong, Aeroflot CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky, told reporters on the sidelines of SPIEF-2023.

"We plan to fly to Denpasar, Bali. We are working with aviation authorities. Flights to Bali will start in autumn, September-October. Another destination is Hong Kong," he said.

In March, Indonesian Ambassador to Moscow Jose Tavares reported that the republic was counting on the resumption of direct flights with Russia by the end of the year.

Alexandrovsky also added that the airline plans to launch additional flights to China from some Russian cities.

"In the near future, we plan to open additional flights from Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Vladivostok to various cities in China. We will expand the Chinese program, but expand it moderately, expecting that visa-free travel will be adopted and passenger traffic will increase," he said.

In January, Alexandrovsky reported that Aeroflot planned to significantly increase the volume of passenger traffic to China. He said that the number of flights to various cities in China could increase from three to seven per week.

