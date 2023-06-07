Hammerfest LNG plant shutdown in Norway to continue until June 14

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Hammerfest LNG plant in Norway halted after a gas leak will continue to be inactive for a week and is expected to restart operations on June 14, the Norwegian gas transport operator Gassco said.

The plant was expected earlier to resume operations on June 7.

The Equinor’s Hammerfest LNG plant in Northern Norway was shut down on May 31 because of the gas leak. The LNG plant supports about 5% of Norwegian gas exports and supplies 6.5 bln cubic meters annually in normal conditions. The plant emergency caused a short-term rise in gas prices in Europe last week.