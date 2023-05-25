Tokayev suggests developing North-South corridor in conjunction with Transcaspian route

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The North-South transport corridor should be developed in conjunction with the Transcaspian international transport route, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

"I am confident that our economic union will eventually link Europe and Asia, the global South and North. We welcome the intention of the Russian Federation on the formation of corridors in the direction of China, India, Pakistan, Iran, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. I believe that there is already an understanding of the necessity to develop the North-South transport corridor in conjunction with the Transcaspian route," he said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Tokayev also considers it possible to explore the possibility of making joint investments in the construction of infrastructure in sea and dry ports of Iran and Turkmenistan. "This will seriously extend the geography of member states’ exports and strengthen our logistic capability," the president said.