‘Yuanization’ of global economy could take 10-15 years — expert

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The world will not see the "yuanization" of the global economy in the next 2-3 years, as this process could take somewhere between 10-15 years, Head of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at the Moscow State University Alexey Maslov stated in answer to a question from TASS on Monday.

The expert believes that the Chinese authorities are not seeking to push the dollar out of the global financial arena.

"China does not want to make the yuan an absolute alternative to the dollar. You never hear China talk about that. They say it will be a parallel settlement system," Maslov said.

Touching upon the topic of the control of the People's Bank of China over the conversion of the yuan, Maslov focused on the role of the electronic yuan.

"If it is the electronic yuan that is introduced, then it will be quite easy to control. Since it is based on non- anonymous mining, when it is clear who issues the money, and the money is tracked. In this regard, [the electronic yuan will be] much more reliable than the dollar," Maslov added.

According to the expert, not a single economist in the world, nor the Celestial Empire itself, can quantify the risks associated with the growing popularity of the yuan.

"China is experimenting with everything now. This means that no one - not a single economist, not China itself - can tell how safe it is. And how it could bring down the global financial system. Therefore, China will probably implement the yuan through its partners along the "belt" and "road" (China’s Belt and Road Initiative - TASS).<...> Russia, of course, will play a role here, and most likely the countries of Central Asia, Southeast Asia will also take part. Yuanization is in the experimental phase, and if everything works, then it will be extrapolated and scaled up. Therefore, we will not see yuanization in the next 2-3 years. We could be talking about 10-15 years," the expert concluded.

Earlier, Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stated that digital currencies could be used in cross-border settlements, that the future belongs to payments in digital rubles and yuan.