Trade turnover between China, Russia soaring in January - April 2023 — Customs

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China surged by 41.3% year on year to $73.15 bln, the Main Customs Administration of China said on Tuesday.

China’s exports to Russia soared by 67.2% in the reporting period to $33.68 bln. Russian supplies to China gained 24.8% at the same time and climbed to $39.46 bln, according to data posted on Customs website.

Russia is predominantly supplying energy resources to China. Oil, natural gas, fuel oil and coal accounted for more than 80% from the total volume of Russian supplies. China is delivering cars and trucks, household electronic goods, excavators, apparel, footwear and consumer goods to Russia.