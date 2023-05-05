Rostec's revenue in 2022 reaches around $27.2 bln — CEO

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The revenue of Rostec State Corporation in 2022 reached around 2.1 trillion rubles ($27.2 bln), the CEO of the corporation Sergey Chemezov announced during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We finished last year with 2.115 trillion. This is a large figure for any industrial company," Chemezov said adding that over the past 15 years, the company's revenue has almost quadrupled.

At the same time, the share of civilian products manufactured by the state corporation increased to 45%. "We manufacture civilian products worth a trillion rubles. This is a very good figure," Chemezov said.

Chemezov also added that Rostec plans to produce ten Tupolev Tu-214 narrow-body aircraft per year, starting in 2025. According to him, increasing production figures of the aircraft to 20 per year would require additional funding.

Meanwhile, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are considering the possibility of acquiring Russia’s Mi-171A3 offshore helicopter, Chemezov added.

"We have created a very good helicopter, Mi-171A3, designed for well operations," he said, adding "both Gazprom and Rosneft are showing interest in this helicopter now." "We presented the helicopter at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi that just took place, and there was a high demand for it there as well. Malaysia is considering the possibility of purchasing it, same as the UAE and Saudi Arabia," Chemezov noted.