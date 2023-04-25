BMW recalls over 4,700 cars in Russia — regulator

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. BMW Rusland Trading, which is the official representative of BMW in Russia, is recalling 4,736 vehicles sold between January 2015 and January 2016, the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on its website.

"The recall will cover 4,736 vehicles: BMW 1 (F20 series), 2 Active Tourer (F45 series), 2 Coupe (F22 series), 3 Sedan (F80 series), 3 Touring (F31 series), 3 (F30 series), 3 ( F34 series), 4 Cabrio (F33 series), 4 Coupe (F32 series), 4 Coupe (F36 series), 4 Coupe (F83 series), 5 Touring (F11 series), 5 (F07 series), 5 (F10 series) , 6 (F06 series), 6 (F12 series), 6 (F13 series), M2 Coupe (F87 series), M4 Coupe (F82 series), X1 (F48 series), X5 M (F85 series), X5 (F15 series), X6 M (F86 series), X6 (F16 series) manufactured between January 2015 and January 2016 with VINs according to the attachment," the statement says.

The reason for the recall is the fact that the gas generator of driver's airbag may fail due to years of aging and develop too much internal pressure during a crash. Under adverse circumstances, the gas generator explodes and its metal parts can cause injury, the federal agency said in a statement.

"All vehicles will have the driver's airbag replaced," the website also says.

All owners of vehicles subject to the recall will be informed of the need to bring the vehicle to the nearest dealership for repairs, Rosstandart said.

Car owners can also independently define on the Rosstandart website whether their vehicle is subject to recall by comparing the VIN code of their own car with the attached list that fall under the recall program. Repair work will be carried out free of charge, the report says.