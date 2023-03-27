Iranian cars assembly can start at plant in St. Petersburg — senior manager

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Best-Motors is discussing the assembly of Iran’s Saipa cars at the plant in Shushary, St. Petersburg, the strategic development director of the Russian dealer told TASS on Monday.

"On the territory of the Shushary industrial area. MAN trucks were earlier assembled there," Evgeny Chizhov said, answering the question about the localization site for Iranian cars. The final decision has not yet been made because car sales should start at first on the Russian market to understand whether there is an interest in models, he added.