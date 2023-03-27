Russian company to start selling Iran’s Saipa cars from June 1 — CEO

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Best-Motors plans to start sales of Iranian cars Saipa from June 1, CEO Alexander Stepanov said at a press conference in TASS on Monday.

"We planned to initiate sales from June 1. According to our plan, we want to bring the first lot of 1,000 cars [by June]," the top manager said.

The company plans to sell at least 10,000 cars and open up to 120 dealerships in Russian regions during the first year, Stepanov noted. The contract with Saipa is intended for three years and Best-Motors is going to sell 45,000 cars over that period.