Restrictions for 11 airports in central, southern Russia remain in place — ministry

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The restrictions for 11 airports in central and southern Russia remain in place, the Russian Transportation Ministry has said.

"Currently, restrictions continue to remain in place for 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia. Given that the information on the extension of restrictions in the current conditions is of an operational nature, it is sent to airports and airlines in the prescribed manner for use in work. In the event of fundamental changes in the operations of airports, that information will be certainly posted in the public domain, including in the news media," the statement said.

Russian aviation officials earlier stopped sending weekly alerts to news media with respect to the suspension of airline services to 11 Russian airports.

Russia has closed off some of its airspace in the southern and central parts of the country to civilian aircraft from February 24, 2022, given the special military operation in Ukraine. Flights to the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.