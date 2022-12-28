IKEA set to reach agreement with buyers of its Russian assets by year-end — deputy premier

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. IKEA, a Swedish manufacturer of furniture and home accessories, plans to reach an agreement with potential buyers of its enterprises in Russia by the end of the year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview.

"Currently, IKEA representatives continue to negotiate with potential buyers of their enterprises," he said. "IKEA is poised to reach a framework agreement with the buyer or the buyers by the end of the year."

Earlier, IKEA said it planned to choose one of the four potential buyers by January 2023. The name of the buyer, as well as the value and terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.