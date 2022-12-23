MICEX, RTS indexes close mixed as trading day ended

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian market indexes ended the trading session on Friday with mixed dynamics. The MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.05% to 2,124.02 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The RTS index lost 0.64% to 963.51 points.

The dollar moved upward by 1.81% against the ruble to 70.2 rubles. The euro added 3.13% to 75.7 rubles.

Brent oil futures had an upsurge by 1.81% to $84.51 a barrel on the London-based ICE today.

"The Russian stock market was traded in a slightly volatile mixed manner on Friday with lower turnovers. The factor of Friday and forthcoming Christmas and New Year holidays predetermined low trading activity. Oil prices continued growing at the same time, while the ruble suspended its weakening against the dollar," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

Ruble weakening, surging oil prices and expectations of Moscow’s response to introduction of the oil price cap will be limiting factors for the buying activity, the analyst added.

The forecast range of BCS Investment World for the MOEX Russia Index is 2,075-2,175 points for the first trading day during the next week.