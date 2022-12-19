Russian stock indices decline as Monday trading closes

MOSCOW, December 19 /TASS/. The Russian stock indices decline by the end of trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

The MOEX index decreased by 0.13% to 2,129.98 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went down by 4.55%, to 991.38 points.

By the end of the day, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 4.75% to 67.72 rubles, the euro rate went up by 4.34% to 72.1 rubles.

"The Russian stock indices were mixed at the beginning of the week amid changes in oil prices and the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate. Oil prices were backed by reports that the United States decided to start replenishing the strategic oil reserve. The ruble was actively declining against the dollar, which supported the shares of exporters," investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin said.

On Monday, shares of the metallurgy companies were among the leaders of growth. In particular shares of Rusal went up 3.92%, shares of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) added 3.72% and shares of NLMK Group grew in price by 2.97%.

The shares of the following companies were among the drop leaders: Renaissance insurance group (-4.73%), Samolet group (-4.2%), PIK (-2.49%) and Ozon (-2.44%).

On Tuesday, the MOEX index may trade in the zone of negative values against the backdrop of a dividend gap in Lukoil shares.

"According to our estimates, the cutoff in the company's heavyweight shares will take up to 50 points from the MOEX index," Bakhtin said.

According to BCS World Investments, on December 20, the MOEX index will be formed within the range of 2,055-2,155 points, the forecast range for the dollar-ruble pair is 66-68 rubles.