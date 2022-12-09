Norilsk Nickel plans to double Clean Norilsk program parameters in 2023 — VP

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest palladium and high-grade nickel producer, intends to double Clean Norilsk program indicators in 2023, Vice President of the company Andrey Grachev said on Friday at the Arctic: Today and the Future international forum.

"We managed to clean up the territory with the area equal to 140 football fields in the Norilsk industrial area as of the end of 2021. We do not stop; we will most probably increase these volumes twofold in the next year," the top manager said.

The Clean Norilsk program was launched in 2021 and is designed for ten years with investments amounting to 40 bln rubles ($639.2 mln).

The 12th Arctic: Today and the Future international forum is being held in St. Petersburg from December 8 to 9. TASS is the general information partner of the event.