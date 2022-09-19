Turkey plans to accelerate construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant — Minister

ANKARA, September 19. /TASS/. Turkey plans to accelerate the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in order to launch the first reactor in 2023, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said Monday.

"An agreement was achieved regarding the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. Our Ministry, as well as our President, exerted great efforts to bring the [involved] sides to a single opinion and to overcome the emerged difficulties. The work will continue at an accelerated pace shortly. The project’s schedule is binding for us, because we must launch the first reactor in 2023," the Minister said, according to the Yeni Safak.