Russia should be among such countries as India and China, promoting its interests – Putin

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russia's trade with India and China keeps growing, and if this pace is maintained, Moscow should be among these countries, securing its interests, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, answering journalists’ questions after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.

"The volume of our trade with these countries (India and China - TASS) is growing rapidly, if this pace is maintained, and it will certainly be maintained due to a number of objective circumstances, it means that we must be among these countries, alongside, ensuring our interests. "That is what we are doing," the president stressed.

He pointed to a major growth of the SCO member states' economies. "Economies of the region’s countries, SCO member states, develop much faster than world economies. <...> A seven-percent GDP growth in India, more than five percent in China. And China remained the leader for quite a long time, the potential is huge," Putin added.