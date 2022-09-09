Putin praises ‘good results’ from ‘top-class’ Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum was held at a good level and many contracts were made, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Security Council’s meeting.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to everyone participating in preparation of the Eastern Economic Forum. It was held at a top-class level and with good results; [it] became a traditional one," Putin said.

"Many important issues were raised, many contracts and transactions were made and useful negotiations were held," the President added.