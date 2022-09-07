Putin says peak of economic difficulties in Russia passed

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia has passed the most difficult situation in the economy, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"I would like to note, we believe, our experts both in the government and the presidential administration believe that the peak, the most difficult situation [in the country’s economy] has been passed. The situation is normalizing, which is highlighted by macroeconomic indicators as well," he said.

The authorities will continue efforts to defeat inflation, Putin added. "At least everything will be done for that," he noted.

