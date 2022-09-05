Putin to have four international contacts at Eastern Economic Council — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have four international meetings - with the leaders of Armenia, China, Mongolia, and Myanmar - on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"Our presidents will take part in the forum throughout the whole day on September 7. Both before the plenary session and after it, he will have bilateral meeting with the leaders who are invited and who will speak at the plenary session. It means he will have four international contacts," he said.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency.

This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World.".