Russian embassy calls on US to stop forcing ‘harmful’ ideas about oil on other countries

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington is calling on the US to stop forcing the idea of a price cap on Russian oil on other countries as it raises the risk of a collapse in the market, the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have taken note of the actively promoted and downright harmful ideas, which are backed by the US, to set a price cap on Russian oil," the embassy said on Telegram. "Having secured support of the voluntaristic novelty among the obedient ranks of the Group of Seven, the administration is using tricks and sometimes blackmail to force the mechanism of a price cap on third countries."

"However, instead of delusional cheap resources, that instrument, if employed, threatens only a further collapse of the oil market," the statement went on to say. "We urge Washington to come to its senses and stop imposing initiatives that are downright counterproductive."