Putin to attend Eastern Economic Forum in September — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"<…> Both October and November are quite full [in terms of agenda]. In September, naturally, the president will fly to the Far East," he said. Peskov clarified that in the Far East Putin plans to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum. "Yes," he said, answering a corresponding question.

The Eastern Economic Forum is one of Russia's largest international conferences. It has been held since 2015 on Russky Island (in Vladivostok, the Primorsky Region) on the site of Far Eastern Federal University. This year, the forum will be held from September 5 to 8. According to the latest data from the press service of Roscongress, representatives of 40 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum.