Export via Baltic States can be banned in response to Kaliningrad transit blockade

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. An idea of banning Russian export and import via Baltic States in response to the transport blockade of the Kaliningrad Region by Lithuania is the proposal of regional authorities but everything is possible if other methods do not work, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"This is the standpoint of the head of the region. Naturally, the region and its leaders are also drawing up their proposals for possible action. If other methods turn out to be fruitless, this is a fairly normal practice," Peskov said, commenting on such proposals.

"This topic is critical for us," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Intensive efforts are taken over relevant channels for the purpose of solving this problem," Peskov noted. "And as before, we are certainly hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," he added.