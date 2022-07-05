Kaliningrad authorities suggest banning Russian export and import via Baltic States

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Authorities of the Kaliningrad Region suggest a complete ban on import and export of Russian goods via Baltic States as a tit-for-tat measure for the Lithuania’s prohibition of transit to the region, Governor Anton Alikhanov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"[We sent] several our proposals. The option I mentioned as one of the last ones is the extreme response - the complete ban on import and export of any goods via the Baltic States. We therefore will essentially ban movement of goods to the Baltic States via Russia, except Kaliningrad," the Governor said.

Regional authorities intend to keep the transit via Kaliningrad and the opportunity for Kaliningrad producers to move via Baltic States, Alikhanov noted. "At the same time, we will restrict and cut all the other territory from Baltic States," he added.