Belarus bans transit of petroleum products, fertilizers from Lithuania

MINSK, February 2. /TASS/. Belarus bans transit of petroleum products and fertilizers transported by rail from Lithuania, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, posted on Wednesday in connection with the decision of Lithuania to halt transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers.

"We made the decision to ban transit transportation on our territory for petroleum products, chemical and mineral fertilizers routed from Lithuania, loaded on stations of Lithuanian Railways," the Ministry said. 1.5-1.6 mln tonnes of such goods are carried over Belarus in the amount over $1 bln, the Ministry noted.

Minsk on its side has worked out all the required "logistical solutions on redirection of all its cargo flows, not only fertilizers, to seaports of countries honoring their obligations and being reliable partners for the country," the Ministry said.