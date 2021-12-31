Trade turnover with Cuba totaled $97.9 mln in 10m 2021 - Russian trade representative

HAVANA, December 31. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Cuba totaled $97.9 mln in ten months of 2021, Russian trade representative in Cuba Alexander Bogatyr told TASS.

"The exit from tough anti-COVID restrictions gradually returns the life of people and functioning of the economy to a normal path. Indeed it is still far from the "as it was" state in Cuba just as globally but the process is underway. Cuba’s GDP dropped by 11% in 2020 and is expected to grow by about 2% in 2021. Our trade turnover with Cuba totaled $97.9 mln over ten months of this year, which is 14.5% less than in the like period of the last year," the trade representative said.

Reforms underway in Cuba open opportunities to develop trade with Russia, he added.