Moscow’s bid to host World Expo 2030 is ‘right and responsible decision’, says PM

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia is counting on support for Moscow as a candidate to host World Expo 2030, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an address to the 169th session of the General Assembly of the International Bureau of Expositions on Tuesday.

"The theme we are suggesting for the World Expo 2030 is "Progress of Humanity: A Shared Vision for a Harmonious World". It is contributing to the vision of fairness and sustainability in the world where human prosperity is indissolubly connected with natural environment," the prime minister said.

"At the time when the world is making transition to a green economy this ambition represents a great challenge for all," he noted. The prime minister, who took part on December 4 in the Russia National Day at World Expo 2020 in Dubai, emphasized that the visit "has strengthened us in our belief that by nominating the City of Moscow Russia has made a right and responsible decision".

Mishustin highlighted that "Russia’s participation in World Expos has been recognized on multiple occasions by numerous medals, diplomas and prizes". "There is no doubt that hosting the event in Russia will be met with the highest praise and appreciation. We are counting on your support. And are looking forward to welcoming you in Moscow!" the Russian prime minister addressed the audience.

"Russia is devoted to international exhibitions movement," he went on to say, reiterating that for over 170 years, Russia "enthusiastically participates in World Expos". "We take pride in contributing to the progress of the global exhibition movement and we sincerely believe that the time has come for the largest exhibition in the world for the first time in history to come to the Russian Federation," he emphasized.