Sevmorput LASH carrier will make 3 voyages a year — United Shipbuilding Corporation

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Sevmorput nuclear-powered LASH carrier from 2022 will make at least three voyages a year along the Northern Sea Route, the United Shipbuilding Corporation’s CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said.

"From June, 2022, the Sevmorput nuclear-powered LASH carrier will make at least three voyages a year," he said.

The Sevmorput (the name is a Russian abbreviation for the Northern Sea Route) is the world’s biggest LASH carrier in terms of displacement (61,000 tonnes) with the icebreaking capability, equipped with a KLT-40 type nuclear propulsion plant. It is the only nuclear-powered merchant ship in service. The ship was commissioned in 1988, the upgrade was in 2021.