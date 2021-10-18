Banks to start connecting Mir cards to Google Pay from October 26

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia's national payment system Mir will allow banks to connect Mir cards to the Google Pay payment system starting October 26, Izvestia wrote on Monday.

According to the newspaper, VTB, Credit Bank of Moscow, Promsvyazbank, DOM.RF, Renaissance Credit, Home Credit, and Post Bank intend to support this integration. The banks will connect the cards on various dates according to their individual plans.

The Bank of Russia and the National Payment Card System have announced the release of Mir payment system cards on December 15, 2015. Since 2018, all state employees' paychecks have been transferred to Mir cards.

In October 2018, Belarus became the first country to recognize Mir cards internationally. A variety of Mir card operations are also available in Abkhazia, Armenia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and South Ossetia.