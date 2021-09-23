Glavkosmos, Space JLTZ sign agreement on promotion of Russian space products in Mexico

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Glavkosmos (a Roscosmos subsidiary) and Mexico’s Space JLTZ Holdings signed a cooperation agreement at the sidelines of the FAMEX-2021 international aerospace expo, Glavkosmos announced Wednesday.

"The signed memorandum states the partnership relations between Glavkosmos and Space JLTZ Holdings for development of a long-term, efficient and mutually beneficial cooperation in promotion of Russian rocket and space industry in Mexico," the statement says.

According to Glavkosmos, the partnership involves launch services, Earth probing by Russian spacecraft, production of spacecraft, educational programs and other fields that pose interest for Mexico.