First Nord Stream 2 gas delivery may take place by end of 2021

MOSCOW, September 2. / TASS /. The first gas delivery via Nord Stream 2 may take place in the coming heating season before the end of 2021, said Gazprom Chairman Alexei Miller, during a conference call dedicated to the Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers on Thursday.

"In order to ensure a reliable gas supply, we are implementing state-of-the-art projects. One of these projects is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to deliver gas to the European market," Miller said. The head of Gazprom said that Russia had created all the capacities required to launch the pipeline: extraction capacities in Yamal and gas transportation capacities in the Northern Gas Corridor. At the same time, the export of Russian gas is growing not only in the west, but also in the east. "And now, ahead of the autumn-winter period, we see that we supply more gas per day to China than our daily contractual obligations. And we do this together, dear colleagues, on a regular basis," Miller said.

Gazprom is also increasing the productivity of the Chayandinskoye field and is actively working on the development of the Kovykta field. "We have already built a 370 km section of the Power of Siberia from Kovykta to Chayanda," Miller said. Gazprom also continues to operate on the Power of Siberia-2 and Soyuz Vostok gas pipelines. In addition, the company has completed 80% of the construction of the Amur gas processing plant, he said. "Very shortly we will announce the commissioning of new technological lines. The heating season is ahead. This is the most stressful time for you and me. Our number one task is to ensure that our consumers do not feel any winter cold at all. I am sure that the company's team, as always, will act responsibly in fulfilling this task," Miller said.