Sber fought off huge cyber attack on Russian banking system last week

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian lending giant Sberbank fought off world's most powerful cyber attack on the Russian banking system last week, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Stanislav Kuznetsov told reporters on the sidelines of the VI Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Last week, Sberbank fought off the world's most powerful attack on the financial sector, successfully. We know that these attempts were made against other financial structures in Russia, and some of them had various loss of efficiency," Kuznetsov said. He explained that the results of analytical work showed that the attack originated from several countries. "Our analysts looked into the attack, knowing full well where it originated. A portion of cameras in other countries was hacked, several thousand cameras," Kuznetsov said.

Sberbank informed law enforcement agencies about all of the occurrences. "We did not stop or suspend any of our services, but the magnitude of the attack allows us to draw the conclusion that without the protection like the one we have, would definitely halt their services, " Kuznetsov said.