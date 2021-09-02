Russia’s Far East to boost exports of agriculture products to China, says minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Far East will boost exports of agriculture products to China, the Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"We should develop cooperation in the agriculture field, we welcome trade and investment contacts in a move to increase the production and exports of environmentally sound food from Russia’s Far East to the People’s Republic of China," he said, adding that the Far Eastern region is eager to "seriously promote the issue."

China is Russia’s main partner in the Far East, the minister noted. "The firmness of the partnership has been tested by the coronavirus infection pandemic, which negatively affected foreign trade," he emphasized.