First hydrogen refueling stations to appear in Russia in 2025 — Concept

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The first one hundred refueling stations for hydrogen-powered automobiles will be opened in Russia in 2025, according to the Concept on the development of production and use of electric motor transport in Russia 2030 approved by the Government.

One hundred refueling stations will be built in each of 2025-2027. Three hundred will be opened in 2028 and 200 hydrogen refueling sites — in each of 2029 and 2030.

Russian executive agencies should develop rules for subsidizing the construction of hydrogen refueling stations by January 2024. "Co-financing of 25% of development cost of hydrogen refueling stations and 30% of costs of connection to the infrastructure (subject to availability of budget allocations for granting such subsidies in the federal budget)," the Concept says.