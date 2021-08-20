Bundestag pursuing talks with Russia on hydrogen supplies via Nord Stream 2

BERLIN, August 20. /TASS/. Germany is going to need hydrogen that will possibly start being delivered from Russia via Nord Stream 2 in the future, in order to fulfill its energy goals, Chairman of the Bundestag’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst told TASS.

"I have been thinking a great deal about the notion of using Nord Stream 2 for hydrogen [supplies] in the future," he stated.

"Germany is currently searching for partners on hydrogen deliveries across the world. Sea transportation is very time-consuming and costly. Nord Stream 2 is a pipeline that could be re-equipped for transporting hydrogen. Russia has enormous potential in producing green hydrogen that we will need to carry out energy reform. That is why it would be great to start speaking with Russia about future hydrogen supplies," Ernst explained.

First of all, Germany will need gas supplies in the coming years, the Left Party politician said, adding that in this respect the Nord Stream 2 project turned out to be a "correct and essential" one.

Managing Director of Nord Stream 2 AG Matthias Warnig said in an interview with Germany’s Handelsblatt in July that Nord Stream 2 would be suitable for hydrogen supplies via one or two lines within a decade.