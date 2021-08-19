Coca-Cola reports 27-percent production hike in Russia for H1 2021

MOSCOW, August 19. / TASS /. The Coca-Cola Company in Russia produced over 1.35 bln liters of beverages in country's factories in H1 2021, 27% greater year-on -year, the soft drink producer said in a press release on Thursday.

"The company produced 1.35 bln liters of beverages at 10 plants, and 365 mln liters of which were manufacured in Moscow. This is 40% more than the capital's enterprises produced for the same period last year," the company revealed.

The press service clarified that the total increase in production in Russia in the first half of 2021 climbed from 1.07 bln liters to 1.35 bln liters, the Moscow plant produced 365 mln liters compared to 261 mln liters in H1 2020.

The production surge is attributed to hot summer temperatures, which stimulated additional demand for drinks, as well as the absence of serious restrictions for HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe-hotel, restaurant, cafe, that is the hotel and restaurant business) unlike those faced by hotels, cafes and restaurants in the spring of 2020, the press service added.

"H1 2021 was a time of recovery in production volumes, which showed that Coca-Cola HBC Russia‘s long-term strategy was correct and effective. Its approach was based on a modificaton in the recipe towards less sugar, the emergence of new categories of beverages to meet the needs of customers round-the-clock, and improved quality.

We see that the best results for H1 2021 were shown by the Moscow region, whose residents have always responded more quickly to global consumer trends. This is a good sign and a reason for optimism for the entire company," said Moscow Coca-Cola HBC Russia Plant Manager Sergey Sushko.