Alrosa to decide on Mir mine recovery in late 2021 - early 2022 — company

MOSCOW, August. /TASS/. Alrosa can decide on the restart of operations of its one-time largest Mir mine halted due to the accident in 2017 in late 2021 - early 2022, department head of the Russian diamond miner Sergey Takhiev said on Tuesday.

"The decision will be made sometime at the turn of this year - early next year," he said.

Mine reserves in case of its recovery will provide the incremental growth of 20-25% to company’s EBITDA, Takhiev said. The decision to recover will depend not merely on the economic component but also on production safety, he added.

Alrosa sees good preconditions to restore operations of the Mir mine, CEO of the company Sergey Ivanov told TASS earlier.

The accident in the Mir mine occurred on August 4, 2017. The mine was flooded as a result of water ingress from the open pit.