Russian government may ban gasoline exports if price situation worsens

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian government has not yet abandoned the possibility of banning gasoline exports, but this measure will be taken only if the situation with wholesale prices on the exchange worsens, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Tuesday.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that more drastic measures, such as banning exports of petroleum products, remain on the agenda and can be applied at any time if the situation worsens," Novak said.

"We are beginning to observe a downward trend in exchange prices. We expect that the situation will normalize in the near future. At the same time, oil companies can and should assist in stabilizing the wholesale market," he added.

A source in the industry told TASS that the government's recommendations could force Surgutneftegas to place much larger volumes for sale on the stock exchange, which will have a beneficial effect on the price of fuel.

At the same time, the decision to ban exports of gasoline, which is currently being actively discussed in the government, was not approved at a meeting of oil companies with the Deputy Prime Minister. There will be no tough measures to stabilize prices on the stock exchange, the source told TASS. According to the source, during the meeting, the authorities recommended companies to increase the volume of supply on the exchange, including at the expense of reserves, to ensure their uniform and regular supplies. All this can contribute to lower prices.