Russian firm to sign deal with UAE on delivery of Mi-171A2 civil helicopters

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters Group will sign a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the MAKS-2021 international air show for the delivery of Mi-171A2 civil helicopters, Russian Helicopters Group CEO Andrei Boginsky said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Wednesday.

"Today, the signing [of the agreement] with our colleagues from the UAE will take place for the delivery of the first Mi-171A2 civil helicopter," the chief executive said.

"The helicopter will be delivered in its passenger configuration," Boginsky added. "I hope we will see it at the Dubai air show," he said.

This year, the MAKS international air show is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25 with the observance of all anti-coronavirus measures.