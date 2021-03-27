Nine people killed in residential building collapse in Cairo

CAIRO, March 27. /TASS/. The death toll in the collapse of a ten-story residential building in Cairo rose to nine, 30 people were injured, information portal Al-Balad announced on Saturday.

The tragedy happened at night in the densely populated area in the east of the Egyptian capital. Rescuers dismantle the rubble in search of survivors and the bodies. Several people were rescued from the collapsed structures, and the list of victims grows as the rescuers move deeper into the rubble.

According to preliminary reports, two extra floors were built illegally. The prosecutor's office initiated an inspection.