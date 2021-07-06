Group-IB, Rotec to clinch cybersecurity deal

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russian industrial holding Rotec and Group-IB signed an agreement for cooperation to support the process and cybersecurity of critical infrastructural facilities within the framework of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom.

"The interdisciplinary nature is becoming a specific feature of the epoch in which we are living. We are not surprised anymore when mathematics comes to biology and biology comes to mechanical engineering. What we are doing with Group-IB is situated on the interdisciplinary junction, at an intersection of the human world and the virtual world, the Internet of Things. We at the same time protect individuals from potential errors of machinery and electronics, and Group-IB protects the world of machines and electronics from willful actions of individuals," Rotec Board Chairman Mikhail Lifshits said, cited by the company.

Three times more attacks against critical infrastructural facilities were registered in Russia in the first half of 2021, compared to 2019 on the whole, the press service of Group-IB said. "The average downtime of an attacked company is 18 days, and the ransom amount surged almost twofold to $170,000," the press service added.