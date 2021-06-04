Moving to carbon neutrality should not turn into unfair competition — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that moving towards carbon neutrality and green technologies should not turn into an instrument of unfair competition or a deterrent to countries, he said this on Friday, opening the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is necessary to put aside political and other differences, not to turn the transition to carbon neutrality into an instrument of unfair competition, when, under the pretext of a carbon footprint, someone tries to reshape investment and trade flows in their interests, and restricted access to advanced green technologies becomes a deterrent to individual countries and manufacturers," Putin said.

Putin noted, citing scientific data, "As a result of human economic activity, over 2 trillion tonnes of greenhouse gases have accumulated in the Earth's atmosphere. Each year, their volume increases by 50 bln tonnes, gradually warming up the planet".