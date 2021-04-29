Russia to create whole range of hydrogen infrastructure equipment in coming 2-3 years

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia plans to develop technologies on the whole range of hydrogen infrastructure equipment in coming 2-3 years, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told a Russian-German conference on Thursday.

"From the viewpoint of technologies, we plan to create the whole range of required equipment for hydrogen infrastructure in coming 2-3 years," he said.

The minister suggested that Germany should participate in projects on localization of production of equipment and development of technologies in LNG area and on hydrogen energy, adding that Moscow is ready to consider such localization in both countries. "As of today, the capacity of Russian enterprises on production of equipment for renewable energy sources totals around 1.5 GW per year. We will boost those volumes and invite German companies to actively take part of that work. We have what to rely on," he said.

Moscow is interested in attracting Germany’s competences under the formula "green hydrogen in exchange for technologies," Manturov noted. "We are obviously ready to offer comfortable, preferential treatment," he added.