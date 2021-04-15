Russia further suspends flights to the UK, says Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW, April 15./TASS/. Russia has extended suspension of flights to the UK until June 1, according to a telegram of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency sent to carriers. Earlier imposed flight restrictions were in place until April 16.

"In accordance with the decision of the emergency response center to prevent the import and the spread of the novel coronavirus infection across Russia, regular and not regular passenger flights between the Russian Federation and the UK are suspended from 00:00 Moscow time on April 15, 2021 until 23:59 Moscow time on June 1, 2021," said the telegram, whose text was made available to TASS.